ANC Powers Digital Signage for Noblesville Boom’s New Arena at Innovation Mile

August 29, 2025 by guest author, John Berkovich

Pacers Sports & Entertainment (PS&E) has tapped ANC to provide a complete package of digital signage at The Arena at Innovation Mile, the new home of the NBA G League’s rebranded Noblesville Boom.

The project builds on a long-standing partnership between ANC and PS&E, who previously collaborated at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, home of the NBA’s Indiana Pacers and Indiana Fever. For the Boom’s new venue, ANC is supplying LG displays across the arena, anchored by a new 6mm resolution center-hung scoreboard. Featuring both a main board and lower ring in a seamless curved design, the display wraps content around its 2.3 million pixels to deliver 360-degree visibility.

Fans entering the arena will be greeted by a 2.5mm LG dvLED display in the main foyer, followed by a 2,178-square-foot 6mm LED wall composed of 13 sections that can function as individual displays or a single, continuous canvas. Additional activations include an 8mm dvLED corner marquee and exterior pylon display.

Todd Taylor, president of business operations for PS&E, said the Boom’s debut season in Noblesville represents “an exciting new era” for the franchise, adding that ANC’s experience at Gainbridge Fieldhouse ensures fans will receive a consistent and immersive game-day experience.

ANC, a provider of audiovisual (AV) technology design and integration services that specializes in creating immersive digital experiences for high-profile venues, will also integrate its Livesync operating system to unify digital displays and provide ongoing support through its Venue Solutions team, including on-site technicians and comprehensive game-day services.

(Image: Pacers Sports Entertainment Photographer Matt Kryger)