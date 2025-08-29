New LED displays for the entrance of The Arena at Innovation Mile.

ANC Powers Digital Signage for Noblesville Boom’s New Arena at Innovation Mile

August 29, 2025 by guest author, John Berkovich

Pacers Sports & Entertainment (PS&E) has tapped ANC to provide a complete package of digital signage at The Arena at Innovation Mile, the new home of the NBA G League’s rebranded Noblesville Boom.

The project builds on a long-standing partnership between ANC and PS&E, who previously collaborated at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, home of the NBA’s Indiana Pacers and Indiana Fever. For the Boom’s new venue, ANC is supplying LG displays across the arena, anchored by a new 6mm resolution center-hung scoreboard. Featuring both a main board and lower ring in a seamless curved design, the display wraps content around its 2.3 million pixels to deliver 360-degree visibility.

Fans entering the arena will be greeted by a 2.5mm LG dvLED display in the main foyer, followed by a 2,178-square-foot 6mm LED wall composed of 13 sections that can function as individual displays or a single, continuous canvas. Additional activations include an 8mm dvLED corner marquee and exterior pylon display.

Todd Taylor, president of business operations for PS&E, said the Boom’s debut season in Noblesville represents “an exciting new era” for the franchise, adding that ANC’s experience at Gainbridge Fieldhouse ensures fans will receive a consistent and immersive game-day experience.

ANC, a provider of audiovisual (AV) technology design and integration services that specializes in creating immersive digital experiences for high-profile venues, will also integrate its Livesync operating system to unify digital displays and provide ongoing support through its Venue Solutions team, including on-site technicians and comprehensive game-day services.

(Image: Pacers Sports Entertainment Photographer Matt Kryger)

