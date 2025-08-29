AI in Digital Signage: What an AI-Powered CMS Looks Like at Appspace

August 29, 2025 by guest author, Antonia Hamberger

By this point, it’s become loud and clear: companies that have built their businesses around a software ecosystem need to rethink their products and ask one big question—how can AI make this better?

One company that’s been wrestling with that question for the past two years is workplace software specialist Appspace. Its Chief Innovation Officer, Thomas Phillipart de Foy, has a sharp vision of what the next-generation CMS will look like:

Today’s CMS asks, “What content do you want to show and when?” Tomorrow’s AI-powered CMS asks, “What do you want to achieve?” and then handles everything else, including creating content, selecting channels, timing delivery, measuring impact, and continuously optimizing based on results.

Thomas compares the shift to giving someone a paintbrush versus giving them an artist. Instead of just offering tools, the AI-powered CMS delivers intelligence. Users stop being just content managers and become communication strategists, with the CMS acting as a partner that drives outcomes.

From content creation to multi-channel delivery

Appspace’s platform spans digital signage, employee apps, and desk reservation services. Now, AI is woven across all of them—though customers can switch it off if they want.

The first focus was content creation, and some of Appspace’s most popular features today include:

AI translations for multilingual communication

Narration tools that turn text into audio

Auto-generated daily content like health tips or motivational quotes

Another newer feature is the AI Card Editor, which transforms a user’s input into fully branded, responsive HTML5 cards. These cards can be then deployed across multiple channels, from digital signage to internal messaging platforms.

Multi-channel integration is where Appspace stands apart from most CMS companies specializing in other verticals. Its workplace ecosystem allows Appspace to generate rich user data across channels. Those insights feed back into the system, helping optimize communications and making the AI smarter over time.

AI under the hood

To power all this, Appspace uses a blend of large language models like Gemini and OpenAI, combined with proprietary AI models and assistants tailored to specific workplace needs (like desk reservations).

And AI isn’t just for customers—Appspace bakes it into its own workflows. Company policy actually requires a portion of code to be generated and quality-checked by AI. Meanwhile, an internal team constantly tests and evaluates new tools.

Thomas’ vision for Appspace is clear: making AI an indispensable partner in solving real business challenges across every corner of the corporate workflow.