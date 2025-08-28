Teamlab Lights Up Abu Dhabi with “Megaliths in the Roots Garden”

August 28, 2025 by guest author, John Berkovich

Teamlab, the Japanese digital art collective, has opened its first exhibition in the UAE on Saadiyat Island, marking the debut of Megaliths in the Roots Garden. The immersive installation features 70° angled LED pillars, displaying ever-changing content. A first in the Teamlab universe.

The project was delivered in partnership with Dubai-based systems integrator Blue Rhine Industries, which engineered the custom LED structures.

“These massive megaliths are very intricate in detail and are tilted at an angle, so the entire structure has to have a counterweight so it doesn’t tip over,” said John V. Joseph, Director, Blue Rhine Industries. “And then all the screens have to be mounted onto the structure with a minimal gap, especially when it comes to the edges, which are chamfered.”

John explains the intricacies of the angled construction really nicely in this video his company posted on Linkedin:

Teamlab, best known for immersive projection-driven environments in Tokyo, Shanghai, Singapore, and New York, uses light and interactivity to transform spaces into living works of art. The Abu Dhabi megaliths expand that philosophy into the outdoors: flowers bloom and scatter, butterflies drift, and seasons shift across the LED columns in real time. The artworks never loop, ensuring no two moments are the same.

The launch was also promoted globally. As part of Abu Dhabi’s cultural campaign, Megaliths in the Roots Garden was featured on the exterior of the Las Vegas Sphere:

For Blue Rhine, the project highlights its growing role in delivering high-impact digital experiences across the Gulf region. For Teamlab, it marks an expansion into the Middle East’s cultural landscape, blending display technology with the collective’s belief that art should be alive and continuously evolving.