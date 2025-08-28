Spectrio Lets Retailers Test If Their Stores Are a Hidden Goldmine

August 28, 2025 by guest author, Antonia Hamberger

In-store retail media is having a bit of a gold rush moment. Retailers see the revenue Walmart generates through ads in its stores and are eager to jump on the bandwagon.

It’s true that stores often have a lot of unmonetized space that advertisers would love to populate. But not every store has the same revenue potential.

Factors like foot traffic, customer demographics, and even practical considerations such as screen placement all play a role. Another key factor is the retailer’s data management — how much first-party data they can share with advertisers and whether they can validate impressions.

Digital signage software and systems provider Spectrio is now making it easier for retailers and other venue operators to get an initial sense of how valuable a retail media network (RMN) could be in their stores.

Spectrio’s RMN Revenue Estimator allows users to input details such as foot traffic, percentage of voice, and allowable ad durations. They can then test different scenarios by adjusting parameters like fill rates (the percentage of ad inventory successfully sold) and CPM rates (the cost per thousand impressions an advertiser would pay).

This tool could be especially useful for smaller retailers who are unsure whether investing in an RMN would be worth the money. Running an initial calculation is low-risk, and it can help them decide on the next step.