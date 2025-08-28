Healthcare DooH Leader Patient Point Acquired by New Investor

August 28, 2025 by guest author, Antonia Hamberger

Patient Point has been acquired by a new investor who intends to lead the DooH media company into a new growth phase, following the merger with Outcome Health in 2021. The new owner, private equity firm Advent International, purchased the company from a group of investors led by L Catterton and Littlejohn.

Cincinnati-based Patient Point operates screens across roughly 30,000 physician offices, making it what’s presumed to be the largest “point-of-care” DooH network in the U.S. The entire network runs on Creative Realities’ Reflectview CMS software.

Merger with Outcome Health

The vast network was built in part through its merger with Chicago’s Outcome Health—whose founders and executives faced fraud allegations in 2020 and were later fined millions. The scandal faded with the Outcome Health name, and under the rebranded Patientpoint Health Technologies, the combined company was able to expand its network further with backing from L Catterton and Littlejohn.

Management will stay on board

Advent says Patient Point’s current management team, led by CEO Sean Slovenski, will remain in place. The firm plans to fuel Patient Point’s growth and product development, pointing to its healthcare and pharmaceutical expertise. The strategy includes expanding the screen network while strengthening adtech capabilities and content offerings.

“We’re excited to help the Company provide increasingly targeted messaging about treatment options and advanced therapies, offering sponsors and partners more efficient, personalized, and measurable campaigns,” said Chris Comenos, Director at Advent. “Given the platform’s position in a patient’s healthcare journey, we also believe it has strong potential to deliver new, innovative solutions that will drive beneficial health outcomes over time.”

CEO Sean Slovenski added: “From the beginning, Patient Point has been committed to a clear mission: driving better health outcomes by delivering trusted, behavior-changing education in the doctor’s office, where decisions are made. With Advent, we can accelerate growth, expand our network, and continue to deliver measurable value for providers, patients, and health brands.”

Financial details of the deal were not disclosed. The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2025, pending customary approvals.