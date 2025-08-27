Carousel Digital Signage Expands AR Care’s Patient Messaging Across Rural Network

August 27, 2025 by guest author, John Berkovich

Healthcare provider AR Care has rolled out a digital signage network powered by Carousel Cloud across 87 clinics in Arkansas, Kentucky, Mississippi, and Tennessee, with additional facilities expected to be added by year’s end.

The deployment, using Apple TV devices at 88 endpoints, brings healthcare updates, service information, and federally mandated messaging directly into patient waiting areas. Content is produced by Arkansas-based Think Idea Studio and distributed across 14 regional channels, featuring a combination of video, graphics, and text.

As a federally qualified health center (FQHC), AR Care is required to deliver messaging on federally funded initiatives such as cancer awareness, in addition to highlighting its own services. These range from medical care and retail pharmacies to transportation and home delivery of medications.

“What we really like about Carousel Cloud is that we can now create and control all of our own content on our Carousel network,” said Chief Experience Officer Jamie Mobley, AR Care. “It gives us a far more effective way to provide healthcare information and educate our patients on both our services and the basics of quality healthcare.”