Bluefin Brings Bold Color to Custom Digital Signage

August 27, 2025 by guest author, John Berkovich

Bluefin has added a splash of color to digital signage with the launch of Colorframe, a new option that lets customers choose from dozens of RAL color finishes for display frames.

Traditionally, black has been the standard for screen frames, but the company says designers and brands are increasingly looking for options that either blend with an interior or make a visual statement. Colorframe answers that call, providing customers with a way to align displays with their brand palettes or design schemes.

“Colorframe is about giving clients one more way to make their vision a reality,” said Tim Bailey, COO of Bluefin International.

Because Bluefin owns its own manufacturing facility, Colorframe options can be produced quickly and at a relatively low cost— starting at $10 extra per screen with a typical turnaround of 4–6 weeks.

For customers in the DooH space, frame color customization extends creative freedom beyond content, allowing the display hardware itself to serve as part of the design story.

Colorframe is available now for production orders of any screen size.