Five-Year Study Confirms Out-of-Home Advertising Outperforms Digital and CTV

August 26, 2025 by guest author, John Berkovich

A five-year collaboration between Clear Channel Outdoor (CCO) and Kantar has revealed that out-of-home advertising consistently outperforms digital and connected TV (CTV) in key brand metrics, establishing its role as an essential part of modern media strategies.

The research – spanning thousands of measurement studies across categories using CCO’s Radarproof and Kantar’s analytics – found that OOH drives a 13.3 percent lift in ad awareness compared to digital, TV, and CTV. The medium also matches linear TV in terms of favorability and purchase intent, delivering a television-like impact at a more efficient price point.

As marketers face challenges with fragmentation, ad-free streaming, and attribution, the study positions OOH as both a performance driver and a long-term brand builder. The findings showed that OOH delivers superior brand lifts compared to digital in all measured metrics, while also consistently generating higher awareness and engagement. It holds its own against TV and, importantly, fills gaps left by other channels by reaching incremental audiences and boosting memorability.

Dan Levi, EVP and CMO of Clear Channel Outdoor, said the findings highlight OoH’s ability to drive consumer action across the whole marketing funnel, making it a critical tool for brands navigating fragmentation and economic uncertainty. Nicole Jones, Chief Media Commercial Lead at Kantar, added that the study proves out-of-home is not just complementary but an indispensable channel for driving both short-term results and long-term growth.

The study underscores OoH’s ability to bridge the gap between performance marketing and brand building, reinforcing its role as a high-performing channel in an increasingly fragmented media landscape.