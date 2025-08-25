Without Boundaries Film Festival Shines Light on Women Behind the Screens

August 25, 2025 by guest author, John Berkovich

Diversified, in partnership with Avixa, SVGW, and #Galsngear, has opened submissions for the Without Boundaries: A Behind the Screens Film Festival, an initiative celebrating women who drive innovation in broadcast, AV, live events, software, and digital media.

Unlike traditional festivals, Without Boundaries puts the spotlight behind the scenes – from cameras and code to control rooms and soundboards. The goal is to give audiences an insider’s view of the technical decisions and creative breakthroughs that bring every experience to life.

“Today’s young women may know every influencer on Tiktok or the latest Netflix series, but not the women who built the apps or algorithms powering those platforms,” said Jesse Humphrey, executive sponsor of the festival and SVP of marketing at Diversified. “Without Boundaries flips the camera around to reveal these hidden role models.”

Festival director Heather Best said the event is more than a screening series, describing it as a platform to break barriers and spark ambition by recognizing engineering and artistry that often go unnoticed:

The festival is seeking short films of five to fifteen minutes in length across narrative, documentary, animation, experimental, mixed-media, or digital-first formats. Stories must center on women working behind the camera, in code, or production.

Submissions are due August 29, 2025, with finalists announced September 15. Screenings and awards will take place during NAB Show New York, October 22–23. Winners will receive a $1,500 prize, along with travel, accommodations, and full access to the event.

Award categories include The Unbound Voice Award, The Catalyst Award, The Script to Screen Award, The Storytruth Award, and The Rising Voice Award for student filmmakers. Entries can be submitted via Film Freeway, using the code WOB2025 to waive the fee.

By opening submissions, Without Boundaries continues its mission to ensure the innovators behind the screen take center stage.