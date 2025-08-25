Philips LED Wall Brings Big-Screen Analysis to FC Barcelona Training Ground

August 25, 2025 by guest author, John Berkovich

FC Barcelona has upgraded its Tito Vilanova training pitch with a new Philips Urban LED 7000 Series wall, delivering all-weather, high-brightness visuals to support first-team coaching and player analysis.

Installed just beyond the touchline at the Ciutat Esportiva campus, the 5.5-meter x 3-meter display was supplied by PPDS and integrated by LED Dream. The project was completed ahead of the 2025/26 La Liga season.

With 6,000 nits of brightness, a 3.9 mm pixel pitch, and an IP66 rating, the Urban LED 7000 Series is designed to withstand heavy rain, direct sunlight, floodlight glare, and salt spray drifting in from the Mediterranean. Beyond durability, the wall enables live multi-angle views, instant replays, and real-time player analysis to assist the coaching staff.

The installation builds on FC Barcelona’s broader commitment to technology innovation and sustainability, complementing the club’s partnership with PPDS as the official digital display supplier for the new Spotify Camp Nou.