Visionect E-Paper Displays Support “Quiet” Digital Integration in Art Exhibition

August 21, 2025 by guest author, John Berkovich

The Academy of Fine Arts and Design at the University of Ljubljana (UL ALUO) has introduced e-paper digital signage into its exhibition spaces while preserving the galleries’ tranquil, analogue ambiance.

For its latest exhibition, UL ALUO needed a way to display student exhibitor names without installing traditional screens – no bright lights, glows, or digital distractions.

The Slovenian company Visionect supplied their wireless 32-inch displays and 6-inch Place & Play units, which use monochrome E Ink panels to replicate the optics of printed paper. The screens operate without backlighting, or visible cables – mirroring the look and feel of traditional print while remaining fully digital.

According to Visionect, the displays required a single battery charge for the entire exhibition and could thus be installed wirelessly.

This deployment, Visionect says, exemplifies a growing demand from curators and exhibit designers for digital systems that quietly integrate into aesthetic spaces. As the company notes, their displays were selected not for their high‑tech appeal, but because they “don’t glow, flicker, or demand attention.”

While most digital signage is designed for environments such as transit hubs or retail, UL ALUO’s project illustrates how e-paper can be used in creative settings – delivering dynamic content that complements rather than distracts from the art.