Screenfeed and Signagelive Integration “Blasts Off”

August 21, 2025 by guest author, Antonia Hamberger

The digital signage content platform Screenfeed is now fully integrated into the Signagelive CMS. This means Signagelive users can purchase, edit, manage, and display Screenfeed content directly within the CMS. This includes infotainment, social media feeds, or data-driven content via Screenfeed’s Connect tool. Any updates Screenfeed makes to its content will automatically sync with Signagelive players.

Screenfeed offers subscriptions for curated content bundles. The company sources news from providers such as Reuters, tailors social content from platforms like Linkedin to fit seamlessly into the typical digital signage play-out loop, and also enables automated data integrations such as calendar data.

Signagelive has long been a CMS partner of Screenfeed, with this integration in the works since the start of the year. It has now officially launched – announced in style by Signagelive’s marketing duo, Tim and Joe, in this hilarious little video clip:

The partnership is a win-win for both providers: Signagelive strengthens its value proposition with ready-to-use content, while Screenfeed gains access to a wider customer base. That base may grow even further now that Signagelive has joined the Navori Labs Group, becoming part of a larger CMS software powerhouse. For Screenfeed, the timing couldn’t be better.