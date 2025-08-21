Clear Channel’s U.S. Focus Pays Off with Solid Revenue Growth

August 21, 2025 by guest author, Antonia Hamberger

Clear Channel’s strategy of selling off international subsidiaries and doubling down on its North American business—especially airports—seems to be paying off. After struggling in the years following Covid, the out-of-home media owner is looking at a 4.8% revenue increase in the first half of this year compared to the same period in 2024. Clear Channel’s performance now sits roughly in line with, or even slightly ahead of, global market leader JC Decaux.

In the Americas market, revenues rose 3.2%, while airport revenues jumped 10.1%. Digital-out-of-home grew a solid 11.1%, reaching $113.8 million (up from $102.4 million). Growth here was fueled by new digital billboards under the Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) roadside contract and strong performance in the San Francisco Bay Area.

That said, Clear Channel’s DooH growth still trails behind some international players. Germany’s Ströer, for example, reported a striking 17% jump in DooH revenues during the same period.

Airport networks—especially the New York and New Jersey airports, San Francisco International, and Atlanta—were a standout performer. Airport DooH revenues soared 31.5% to $63.5 million (up from $48.3 million), though some of that was offset by a dip in print revenue. National sales made up nearly 60% of airport revenues.

The first half of 2025 also marked Clear Channel’s continued transformation into a U.S.-focused company. It wrapped up sales of its Europe North business (to Bauer Media), and the deal with Eletromidia for its Brazil unit is expected to close within the next months. Most of the company’s investments are now going into DooH, data analytics, and sales operations. The Spain business, once slated for sale to JC Decaux, is still on the market after antitrust regulators blocked that deal.

Looking ahead, Clear Channel says about 90% of its Q3 2025 revenue guidance is already under contract, with revenues expected to grow 9% in the quarter.