LG Unveils Next-Gen Kiosks Built for Accessibility

August 20, 2025 by guest author, John Berkovich

LG Electronics USA has launched its second-generation self-ordering kiosks, designed to enhance accessibility for individuals with vision, mobility, and hearing disabilities. The announcement coincides with the 35th anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), a landmark law advancing the rights of people with disabilities.

The KC3P-M series was developed in partnership with accessibility consultant Tech for All (TFA). Unlike kiosks that are retrofitted to meet compliance requirements, LG says these units were built with accessibility features from the outset. Collaboration with TFA began in April 2024, with input from people with disabilities throughout the entire development process.

The kiosks are available in 22- and 27-inch displays with high-brightness, low-reflectivity screens for visibility in varied lighting conditions. They support both portrait and landscape modes and come in three formats: countertop, fixed-height pedestal, and motorized height-adjustable pedestal. The adjustable model is intended to enhance independence for wheelchair users and people of varying heights.

Assistive technologies include Vispero’s Jaws for Kiosk screen reader for audio navigation, Storm Interface’s tactile Audionav keypads, and Soundhound AI’s voice interface for hands-free commands. The kiosks also support Epson receipt printers and modular barcode/QR scanners. A webcam accessory is being developed to enhance functionality.

“By collaborating with Tech for All and working alongside people with disabilities throughout testing and development, accessibility isn’t treated as an add-on – it’s embedded in the DNA of these kiosks,” said Peter Kim, B2B Strategic Alliance Team Leader at LG Electronics USA.