Spotlight Outdoor Ads Launches LED Tower Network on Las Vegas Strip

August 19, 2025 by guest author, John Berkovich

Who would have thought the Strip in Vegas needed more Digital-out-of-Home – but here we are. In just about a month, a new network will go live, turning elevator columns into tall, street-level LED towers.

The Vegas media owner Spotlight Outdoor Ads, who currently operates about 7o large LEDs in the epicenter of the Strip, is preparing to debut the Vegas Strip Tower Network, a connected display system designed for both DooH and civic communication.

The first three towers—installed on pedestrian bridges at Caesars Palace, The Cromwell (soon to be The Vanderpump Hotel), and Showcase Mall—are scheduled to go live between September 15 and October 1. Each tower features a 12-foot-wide (3.7 meters) by 27-foot-tall (8.2 meters) LED display mounted on elevator columns, paired with wayfinding screens for property and county messaging.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Unlike elevated marquees, the towers will operate at eye level in high-traffic intersections, delivering advertising alongside public service announcements and emergency messaging. Spotlight worked with Caesars Entertainment, Showcase Mall, and Clark County on the rollout, which will eventually expand to 13 towers, with the potential for up to 20. Three more are planned by the end of 2025, with seven additional sites to follow.

The towers will run as a synchronized network, with all screens capable of displaying the same content simultaneously. Vision Sign is overseeing engineering and installation, while Trust Fall is providing the LED technology, which features a 6mm pixel pitch for brightness and clarity.

“We worked closely with Caesars Entertainment and Showcase Mall, who in turn collaborated with Clark County, to align on a solution that brings economic impact, visual innovation, and critical communications infrastructure to one of the most visible locations in the world,” said Jeremie Watkins, president and CEO of Spotlight Outdoor Ads.

Spotlight projects each tower will receive more than one million weekly impressions, creating what it calls a high-impact platform for advertisers and a critical communications channel for one of the world’s busiest tourist corridors. The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority reports the city is drawing about 800,000 weekly visitors in 2025.