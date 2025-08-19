Sony Bravia Displays Power Liquidview’s Digital Windows

August 19, 2025 by guest author, John Berkovich

A view of a neighbor’s wall sparked the idea for Liquidview, a company that creates “digital windows” displaying realistic scenes from around the world. Founder and CEO Mitch Braff, with a background in filmmaking and corporate communications, first explored the concept after visiting a client’s home where one dining room window faced a blank exterior.

Today, Liquidview’s installations appear in settings ranging from private residences to conference rooms, wellness facilities, and schools. The systems use Sony’s Professional Bravia displays, including the BZ40L series. Liquidview says they were chosen for their image quality, portrait-mount capability, and range of sizes. Installations can be recessed into a wall or surface-mounted.

Scenery is filmed using Sony’s Venice 28K digital cinema camera, with more than 30 hours of footage captured per location. The material is edited into a 24-hour loop and synchronized to the local time of the installation. A Stanford University study found that exposure to Liquidview’s displays produced measurable improvements in participants’ mental well-being.

Liquidview also cites durability and around-the-clock operation as key reasons for using Sony’s professional displays, which carry a five-year warranty and an advanced replacement option.

One notable installation is at The Inspired Community Project in the Bronx, a nonprofit organization that supports neurodivergent children in underserved communities. In a facility without windows, Liquidview’s screens offer ocean views and simulated daylight, creating a more engaging environment for students and staff. “We were able to transform The Inspired Community Project’s windowless school into a stimulating space with the sounds and views of calming scenes, such as being by the ocean,” said Mitch Braff, Founder and CEO, Liquidview.

As Liquidview expands, Braff and chief technology officer Bill Hofmann say Sony’s support for professional markets and remote management tools will be important for future projects.