Creative Realities Reports Q2 Results, Projects Stronger Second Half

August 19, 2025 by guest author, John Berkovich

Kentucky-based Creative Realities reported second-quarter revenue of $13.0 million, essentially flat compared to $13.1 million in the same period last year, but up 34 percent sequentially from Q1.

The company – one of North America’s largest pure-play digital signage integrators, reported a gross profit of $5.0 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, down from $6.8 million in the same quarter of the prior year. Annual recurring revenue stood at $18.1 million at quarter’s end, up from $17.3 million at March 31.

Hardware revenue rose to $7.1 million from $5.0 million in the prior-year period, primarily driven by purchases from quick-service restaurants and sports/entertainment clients ahead of scheduled deployments later this year. Service revenue declined to $6.0 million from $8.1 million, reflecting the reduced number of SaaS subscriptions and the company’s exit from media sales in late 2024.

Operating results showed a loss of $1.3 million, compared to a profit of $0.6 million in Q2 2024. Net loss was $1.8 million versus net income of $0.6 million in the prior-year period. As of June 30, 2025, Creative Realities held $0.6 million in cash and $20.1 million in debt, compared with $1.0 million in cash and $13.0 million in debt at the end of 2024.

“We’re very pleased to see, as anticipated, a pickup in business as the year plays out, with even stronger performance anticipated in the second half of fiscal 2025,” said Rick Mills, Chief Executive Officer, Creative Realities.