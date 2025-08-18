Tait and Google Open Feltboard to Enterprise Customers

August 18, 2025 by guest author, John Berkovich

Tait, the live entertainment company behind major events for artists like Taylor Swift and organizations such as Nasa, has launched Feltboard for enterprises.

Built in partnership with Google, Feltboard is a cloud-based platform designed to manage, distribute, and display digital content across physical spaces, enabling the integration of multimedia experiences in live events and venues.

The two companies began collaborating in 2020 on a system that could cater to the diverse demands of screens and interactive experiences in locations such as lobbies, event spaces, and retail stores. Feltboard was first used at Google’s Pier 57 in New York in 2022 and has since rolled out to other company sites worldwide.

The platform serves as a hybrid cloud Experience Management System (XMS), enabling organizations to update and manage content across multiple sites. It is designed to operate at scale in settings such as cruise ships, theme parks, and stadiums.

With the public launch, Feltboard becomes part of Tait’s product lineup and will be available to other companies.

Ryan Howard, Experience Platform Lead at Google, stated that the goal was to provide users with tools that could handle both complex and straightforward content delivery needs. Tait CEO Adam Davis said the partnership has already supported a wide range of Google projects and that the company now plans to work with more clients.