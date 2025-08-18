Oracle of Omaha Bets on Lamar Advertising

August 18, 2025 by guest author, Antonia Hamberger

Warren Buffett has taken a stake in U.S. OoH media owner Lamar Advertising, through his investment firm, Berkshire Hathaway. According to Stockcircle data, Buffett acquired 1.17 million shares in the company, valued at approximately $ 144 million. This purchase gives Berkshire Hathaway, based in Omaha, Nebraska, a roughly 1.16 percent ownership of Lamar’s outstanding shares.

Buffett, the “Oracle of Omaha,” is known for his long-term, strategic investments and is often seen as a reliable market indicator. Billboard Insider views the move as a positive signal for Lamar Advertising’s business outlook. Buffett’s investment is also encouraging news for the broader US out-of-home advertising industry.

Lamar Advertising operates around 360,000 analog and digital OoH locations across the US and Canada. In the 2025 fiscal year, the company reported revenue of $ 2.21 billion.