E Ink Brings Low-Carbon ‘Green Screens’ to the Streets

August 18, 2025 by guest author, John Berkovich

Cities looking to cut energy use and improve public communication are beginning to adopt e-paper displays. In Tokyo, E Ink–based signs have appeared in train stations, and Boston’s Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority (MBTA) has also started testing e-paper-based digital signage this year.

According to E Ink, replacing 100,000 printed posters with e-paper signs over five years could prevent about four million tons of carbon emissions. The company was recently recognized on the 2024 CDP “A List” for climate change and water security, placing it among the top two percent of companies worldwide.

With growing concerns over emissions and waste, e-paper could offer cities and organizations a practical way to share information while lowering their environmental impact, aligning public communication and sustainability.

E-paper displays, as commonly known, consume very little power, staying off the grid when static, and can be updated remotely. Because they don’t use backlighting, they also avoid adding to light pollution in dense urban areas.