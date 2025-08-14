Tales & Ales Heads to New York City On October 14

August 14, 2025 by guest author, John Berkovich

On October 14, 2025, the XUSC community gathers in Manhattan’s West Village for their next digital signage networking event, Tales & Ales. Following the past two events at ISE in Barcelona and Infocomm in Orlando, this will be a relaxed evening for industry professionals – without the rush and noise of a trade show.

Hosted at Talea Beer Co., Tales & Ales combines storytelling, conversation, and the shared passion of those shaping digital signage, brand experiences, and creative technology.

No panels or pitches (Maybe a few pitchers). Attendees can expect casual connections over fresh beer in one of the city’s most lively neighborhoods.

Organized by Bryan Meszaros of Openeye Global and his XUSC crew (Experience United Social Club), the event runs from 6–9 p.m. and promises a night where stories and ideas flow as freely as the taps. Tickets (they’re free) go live on September 4 and will probably sell out the same day, so mark your calendars.

Sponsors for the event include Reach Media, Dise, SNA Displays, Bluefin, Nanolumens, Snap Install, and SignageOS. Sixteen:Nine and Digital Sigange Federation are the industry partners supporting the event.