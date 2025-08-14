SNA Displays Upgrades Los Angeles’s Largest Freestanding Digital Billboards

August 14, 2025 by guest author, John Berkovich

SNA Displays has teamed up with the Los Angeles Football Club (LAFC) and Bank of Montreal (BMO) Stadium to retrofit the two largest freestanding LED pylons in Southern California. Dubbed The Towers, the custom multi-sided displays rise along Interstate 110, extending LAFC’s brand presence to millions of drivers each month, delivering full-motion LED visibility to both north and southbound traffic. PS Services handled the installation.

One pylon stands just east of BMO Stadium on the northbound side of I-110, while the other is positioned near the I-110/I-10 interchange, two of the city’s busiest freeways. Each structure features three seamlessly connected faces – two main 15-meter x 13-meter (50-foot x 42-foot) screens and a three-meter-wide (nine foot) spine – creating a total digital canvas of approximately 873 square meters (9,400 square feet) and over 8.7 million pixels.

The retrofit demanded precision engineering, according to Anne St. Mauro, SNA Displays’ vice president of project management. “With billboards of this stature and complexity, it was critical that we matched the existing primary structure perfectly. We used small cabinets instead of our typical large subframes to align with the existing steel, ensuring a seamless, high-impact result.”

BMO Stadium is home to Major League Soccer’s LAFC and the National Women’s Soccer League’s (NWSL) Angel City FC.