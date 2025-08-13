Nono Shop Swaps Print for Samsung Color E-Paper to Cut Energy Use, Reduce Waste

August 13, 2025 by guest author, John Berkovich

Brands are finding new ways to align their messaging with eco-conscious values, and for Seoul’s Nono Shop – a zero-waste store and vegan café – that commitment now includes Samsung’s Color E-Paper (EMDX) displays.

E-paper has been emerging as a next-generation signage solution for the past two years, prized for its ultra-low power consumption and its ability to replace disposable printed posters with reusable, paper-like screens. Real-world deployments remain rare, largely because the technology is still relatively expensive compared to LCD. So when brands invest in e-paper despite the cost, it’s often to put their sustainability values front and center.

Nono Shop serves plant-based beverages and groceries, operates a refill station, and hosts workshops on climate change. Until recently, its menus, event posters, and announcements were printed – creating a steady stream of paper waste.

“Samsung Color E-Paper doesn’t feel like a digital screen,” said Julian Quintart, founder of Nono Shop. “It looks so much like real printed material that, unless you look very closely, you’d think it was just an ordinary paper poster.”

The switch to color e-paper means seasonal menus and promotions can change instantly, with no printing, mounting, or disposal required. Color e-paper renders images using ambient light instead of a backlight, consuming 0.00 watts when static. Even during content updates, it draws less energy than conventional digital displays.

Nono Shop’s sustainability focus extends to its build, with 100 percent paper-based packaging and over 50 percent of the cover made from recycled plastic.