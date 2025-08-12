Yorktel Acquires Kinly, Merging into a 400-Million-Dollar Global Integrator

August 12, 2025 by guest author, Florian Rotberg

US-based ProAV-Integrator York Telecom Corporation (Yorktel) is acquiring its European competitor Kinly. The latter, a specialist in enterprise collaboration, will be fully integrated into Yorktel. In 2024, the combined company generated about 400 million USD in revenue and employed 1,600 people across both sides of the Atlantic.

It’s another deal between two private equity investors – Kinly was owned by Avedon Capital Partners, who closed the deal with Yorktel-owner One Equity Partners.

Yorktel is an established US-based integrator for unified communications and digital signage with more than 40 years of market experience. According to the latest SCN ranking, the company generated USD 170 million in revenue in 2024 and employed more than 500 people, completing 11,700 mainly smaller projects. Netherlands-based Kinly generated about USD 240 million in the same year, which makes it one of Europe’s leading AV integrators. The merger creates a transatlantic ProAV managed service provider with revenues of over USD 400 million.

Dutch private equity firm Avedon acquired Kinly in 2017 and positioned it as a global provider of enterprise AV and UCC services, following a model similar to AVI-SPL. With Avedon’s financial backing, the company expanded its international presence and broadened its offerings to include scalable, integrated, and AI-based UC solutions.

During this period, Kinly grew from about 300 to 1,100 employees through acquisitions and strong organic growth. The company also added operations in India, Germany, Switzerland, and Ireland.