Samsung’s Micro RGB Promises OLED-Level Color in an LCD Package

August 12, 2025 by guest author, Antonia Hamberger

The TV market has been a tough playing field for a while, and it’s only getting harder for non-Chinese brands to stay afloat. Giants like Samsung, LG, and Sony are doubling down on premium technologies such as OLED and MiniLED in a bid to stand out in an otherwise heavily commoditized industry.

Backlight with Individually Controlled LEDs

Now, Samsung has unveiled a new display technology for its latest line of premium TVs – similar to what Sony announced this spring. They’re calling it Micro RGB, essentially an LCD display with an upgraded Mini LED backlight system designed to edge closer to OLED-level color accuracy. Built on Samsung’s proprietary Micro RGB technology, these panels arrange individually controlled red, green, and blue micro RGB LEDs – each smaller than 100 µm – in an ultra-fine pattern behind the screen. Unlike conventional Mini LED backlights, every LED is independently controlled.

To maximize performance, Samsung has integrated a Micro RGB AI Engine, which analyzes each frame in real time, adjusting both color output and sound. The flagship 110-inch model also features a Micro RGB Color Booster Pro function, designed to detect scenes with low saturation and enhance them for richer, more vivid colors.

The display delivers 100% coverage of the BT.2020 color standard set by the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) and has earned “Micro RGB Precision Color” certification from Germany’s Verband der Elektrotechnik (VDE).

Global Launch Still Pending

For now, the Micro RGB line will launch exclusively in South Korea, but Samsung plans to roll it out to the US and other global markets soon, with more size options to follow.

This proves that LCD technology still hasn’t reached the end of its evolution. For premium brands, fine-tuning color accuracy, contrast, and brightness remains one of the few levers they can pull to stay ahead of low-cost standard LCDs. As always, this has interesting implications for digital signage – the professional display segment is, in many ways, the TV industry’s smaller sibling, and trends in one often ripple into the other.