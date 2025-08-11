World Equestrian Center Gets Full Digital Signage Solution from PSX and Uniguest

August 11, 2025 by guest author, John Berkovich

Digital Signage for event facilites is still a growing market for digital signage. We wrote about sport stadiums and about concert venues, but there is more.

Horses, for example.

Yes, you heard that right. ProAV company PSX and digital signage software provider Uniguest have partnered to deliver a campus-wide digital signage and IPTV rollout at the World Equestrian Center (WEC) in Ocala, Florida.

The WEC is a big venue for equestrian sport and holds also facilities for dining and events. The campus features multiple competition arenas, two hotels, a diverse range of restaurants and retail shops, as well as meeting and event facilities. Time magazine even named it one of World’s Greatest Places 2024.

Together, Uniguest and PSX are rolling out a “fully integrated digital signage and IPTV solution designed to enhance the experience” for visitors and employees alike.

The press release doesn’t go into detail about the screens. But according to the pictures, digital signage displays, digital menuboards and big LED cubes are involved.