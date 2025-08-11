Study: Large DooH Screens Hold 5x More Attention Than Digital Ads

August 11, 2025 by guest author, John Berkovich

A new UK study, “The Attention Dividend”, suggests that premium large-format DooH screens attract substantially more attention than online formats, holding viewer gaze for more than five times longer.

The research, conducted by Ocean Outdoor in collaboration with attention measurement firm Lumen Research, found that large-format DooH screens were, on average, 5.1 times more effective at attracting attention than online display ads. They held attention 8.2 times longer than online display ads, 5.5 times longer than social media content, and 1.6 times longer than online video.

The report also links sustained attention to stronger brand recall and long-term profitability, echoing findings from earlier Lumen and Ebiquity research. These previous studies have laid the groundwork for the current research, providing an understanding of the relationship between attention, brand recall, and profitability.

Ocean says combining premium DooH with standard Out-of-Home formats can extend reach and boost profit potential – of course, these would be good news for Ocean, whith markets one of the most iconic DooH screens of the world, Piccadilly Lights in London.

Digital-out-of-Home video content performed exceptionally well in the study, with large-format DooH video delivering up to 2.5 times higher brand recall than online video. This reaffirms the potential of DooH advertising to leave a lasting impression on viewers. 3D creative formats, such as Ocean’s “Deepscreen,” drove a 32 percent increase in brand desirability.

Lumen’s methodology included eye-tracking participants as they viewed first-person pedestrian footage featuring DooH screens, followed by brand recall and choice surveys.