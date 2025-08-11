Saudi Sportswear Retailer Adds Smart Mirrors and Interactive Displays

August 11, 2025 by guest author, John Berkovich

Women’s luxury sportswear brand Kayanee has added digital signage, interactive mirrors, and in-store displays to its Riyadh location, working with content management platform Deneva and integration partner Mood Media.

The upgrade includes Deneva’s Mirandda smart mirror, which displays garment information, makes recommendations, and allows purchases from inside the fitting room. Shopify integration extends access to the full online catalog.

Also installed is Deneva’s Place & Learn technology, which uses sensors to trigger product information on nearby screens when an item is picked up. The store’s visual package includes LED displays throughout, among them a curved screen mounted on a corner façade to catch the attention of passing shoppers.

The deployment extends to Kayanee’s café, where dynamic digital menus replace static boards and can be updated centrally.

Few other details about the project were provided, but the installation reflects a growing retail trend in the Middle East toward blending online-style product access with luxurious in-store experiences.