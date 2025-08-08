New Electric Mercedes-Benz GLC Has Grille with 942-Pixel Display

August 8, 2025 by guest author, Balthasar Mayer

The perfect post for starting into the weekend: Car company Mercedes Benz presented its new all-electric GLC EQ car – with it a redesign of the brand’s grille.

In the press release, Mercedes-Benz states: “The chrome grille is one of the most visual representations of the brand’s DNA. When one sees a Mercedes‑Benz grille, and there is no doubt as to the provenance of the vehicle it’s carried on. The introduction of the iconic grille marks an important step for the company that has created many milestone moments. From a functional feature of the combustion-vehicle era, the new grille of the all‑electric GLC has evolved into an illuminated work of art, conveying prestige through reduction, clean lines and technology.”

Not only is the grille new, it can also be used as some kind of display: There is a illuminated version available as an option. It has 942 backlit pixels which can be programmed and animated.

Now this sounds cool, but there are a lot of questions: For example: Can the driver himself program the display? The most obvious use case would be the programming of phrases and words, bringing messages of joy and politeness to other fellow drivers.

But it is possible that in some places, regulations prevent the pixels from displaying messages while driving. While there are different solutions with projection on side windshields, these are only allowed while parking.

Will be interesting to watch the develompent of that. A lot of smart people predict that the interior of future cars will be all-displays, but on the outside? BMW experiments with E-Paper-panels on the car’s surface, but due to their nature, they cannot play video-like content.

The electric Mercedes‑Benz GLC will have its debut at IAA Mobility in Munich on September 7, 2025 – the invidis base, so maybe we can have a look at this then.

Hat tip to AV Magazine to carry the story into the ProAV universe.