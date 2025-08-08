Charity Exception: How SNA’s Badsha Chowdhury Helped Build an Orphanage in Bangladesh

August 8, 2025 by guest author, Balthasar Mayer

We usually don’t write about charity programs from the industry. Not that we don’t like them. But there are a lot of them, and most of them are … repetitive.

We acknowledge that these actions and programs are at least admirable, and that they mean a lot to the companies and employees. But that is exactly the problem, since writing about the hundredth tree planting or charity run wouldn’t do them justice in their own, unique way.

But this story is a little bit different, since it combines an unusual benefits program, a personal determination and a clever pitch from SNA’s Mitch Leathers. And every rule needs exceptions, so here we go:

It began when Badsha Chowdhury, a field service and installation manager at SNA Display for more than ten years, started to support Jamiatul Orphan House in Dhaka, the capital of his origin country Bangladesh.

“I received a call about six or seven years ago from people I knew in Dhaka to see if I would be willing to help with some local community relief,” Badsha said. “At the time, there was a building, nothing more than a shed, that was used to house orphans who had been rescued off of the street.”

Nowadays, the orphan house is a multi-story facility offering housing, food, and education to approximately hundred orphans.

In the beginning, Badsha used his own money. but could increase the amount he gave when the Pixel program of SNA came along.

SNA describes the Pixel program as follows:

“The Pixel program is an internal rewards program whereby employees can express appreciation for their colleagues by gifting them “pixels” from a monthly allotment. The pixels, awarded and managed through an app called Bonusly, are redeemable for various prizes and perks, such as gift cards for restaurants, games, wellness items or cash. The employess can also donate their rewards to a charitable organization.”

“We hoped to foster a culture where appreciation is everyone’s responsibility instead of using traditional recognition systems that flow top-down,” said Brittany McMann, SNA Displays’ vice president of human resources,. The rewards are funded by the company.

When the program started, Badsha began converting his gifted pixels into funds for the orphanage.

After six years, Badsha had the opportunity to visit the Jamiatul Orphan House. One of the young men who was cared for at the orphanage has taken charge of some of its daily management. Now, Badsha plans to return to Dhakafor another visit later this year.