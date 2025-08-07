Chinese Tea QSR Adds Counter Displays, So Customers Can Point to Favorite Drink

August 7, 2025 by guest author, Florian Rotberg

A selfie with the Chapanda mascot is a must for the brand’s mostly young customers. The panda stands at the entrance of all 8,700 stores – including in Singapore, where the first two locations opened just a few days ago.

Chapanda is considered one of China’s biggest QSR success story. Within a few years, the milk tea chain has has expanded to 8,700 franchise stores. Each location sells several thousand milk teas daily.

More interesting from a digital signage perspective is the new menu board concept, which, in addition to traditional digital signage screens above the service counter, also includes screens directly on the counter. Unlike most Western QSR providers, the additional counter screens are only semi-professional and connected via Wifi.

It’s striking that two different desktop screen solutions are operated side by side; the bezel makes the difference. According to Chapanda employees, the counter displays are particularly helpful because they are in close proximity to the customer and promote the entire product range. If communication difficulties arise, a fingertip gesture helps.

Chapanda consistently relies on a best-selling list – the best-selling drinks are prominently advertised on multiple displays at the POS. At hipster brands like Chapanda, guests aren’t necessarily looking for a wide selection, but rather the drink that’s currently trending. With over a billion milk teas sold annually, the brand’s sucess is clear.