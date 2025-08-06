Software: Signagelive Joins Navori Labs Group, Further M&A Activities Planned

August 6, 2025 by guest author, Balthasar Mayer

Big M&A news for the digital signage industry: Navori Labs and Signagelive are joining forces. The Swiss-based digital signage CMS provider – owned by Munich-based financial investor Maguar Capital since the beginning of the year – is acquiring Signagelive, one of the most innovative SaaS providers in the industry.

The businesses are consolidated under the umbrella of the newly-formed Navori Labs Group, which is led by a joint management team: Group CEO is Jeffrey Weitzman, joined by former Signagelive CEO Jason Cremins and Frank Larsen, most recently CCO of Signagelive. Marc Benson, long-time Signagelive CTO, will also play a significant role in the new organization.

The Navori Labs Group now has a global presence and serves customers with teams in Switzerland, the UK, France, Canada, Denmark, Mexico, Dubai, Saudi Arabia, India, Singapore, China, and Australia, and other locations. The company will retain its headquarters in Lausanne while expanding its local support and regional sales presence on all continents.

By the end of 2025, the joint organization is set to have more than 45 developers, focused on scalable, flexible, and data-centric technology. Digital signage remains the focus of the business.

The Group builds on an API-based headless CMS architecture with modern data integration, AI analytics, and DooH/retail media functions. The joint digital signage solution offering is aimed at medium-sized and large customers.

Both Navori Labs and Signagelive continue to focus exclusively on channel distribution. Unlike other large software providers, the companies in the Navori Labs Group sell exclusively through partner integrators.

The group plans to grow both organically and through further mergers and acquisitions, particularly in North America and EMEA.



