Smartify Partners with Leading RE to Bring DooH to Real Estate Brokerage Windows

August 6, 2025 by guest author, Balthasar Mayer

Smartify Media is now the exclusive provider of storefront displays for “Leading Real Estate Companies of the World”, short Leading RE, a global network of 550 real estate firms.

The Smartify double-sided displays, also known as Smartify Digital Showcase, now can be put into brokerage office windows, highlighting the firm’s brand, listings, and local presence while at the same time allowing Programmatic DooH advertisement.

There are three program options, ranging form no cost to the brokerage, to a hybrid or fully owned model. Addtionally, Smartifiy gives the Leading RE Firms to advertise in their local-based programmatic Dooh ecosystem.

We said it many times: Programmatic DooH is all about finding the right audience, and the real estate business has excellent target group parameters (first of all, they want to buy a house, right?). Specialist networks don’t rely exclusively on numbers, but bring an intrinsic value.