Big LED Used to Display Different Paintings of Early Netherlandish Painter

August 6, 2025 by guest author, Balthasar Mayer

Ususally, the combination of ProAV and art results in a projection-powerd “Immersive Experience”. These can be extraordinary, but it is good to see a case where LED is doing this job.

The historic Sint-Janshospitaal Museum in Bruges, Netherlands, presented an experience about the Flemish painter Hans Memling – one of the most significant Early Netherlandish painters.

The centrepiece of the exhibition is not a painting, but a 4.5 metre by 4.5 metre video wall from Leyard, which enables visitors to explore Memling’s pieces in detail.

Projection solutions were not viable in the space, so experience specialist Ocular, who worked alongside creative partners Studio Louter, Shosho, Wondering, Atento and Chris Pype, went wtih the Leyard NEV1.9 solution. The 1.9 millimetre pixelpitch was chosen so that the visitors can go as close as possible.

Although it is a pretty large wall, the companies involved wre careful to build an wholesome experience, considering the historic theme and scenery.