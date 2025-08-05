DooH Campaign Diagnoses Posture Problems Right Before the Screen

August 5, 2025 by guest author, Balthasar Mayer

Here is an interesting project how a Croatian hospital chain uses DooH to prevent back pains or worse.

The Croatia Polyclinics, a network of nine hospitals, has launched an public health initiative called “Your Posture Is Your Future”. Passers-by stand in front of an interactive digital billboard equipped with computer vision and AI-powered software.

Then, the system scans their posture by analyzing the alignment of the neck, mid-back, and lower spine through eight key points. The hospital claims that this set-up detects potential problems and provides feedback, highlighting any areas of concern. If an issue is identified, the screen prompts the individual to book an appointment with a physiotherapist on the spot via a QR code.

The numbers the organisators tout are quite impressive. According to them, more than 100,000 people completed the on-the-spot posture check, and the ployclinics saw a 46 percent increase in specialist spinal check-ups nationwide. During the scan, 97 percent of people instinctively corrected their posture, indicating instant awareness.

While showing a fresh, innovative approach on interactive digital signage and DooH, this is also a prime example for data sensitivity. Imagine people find out that their data of a sloppy posture and actual medical appointments. And while that happens all the time on social media networks, DooH with its public exposure still needs to be extra-careful about it.