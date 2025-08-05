Canadian OoH Organization Restructures Board of Directors, Seeking to Fill 3 More Seats

August 5, 2025 by guest author, Balthasar Mayer

The Canadian Out-of-Home Marketing and Measurement Bureau (COMMB) has restructured its Board of Directors for the upcoming term.

Having served as Board Chair for the past eight years, Michele Erskine of Astral/Bell Media stepped down. New Board Chair of COMMB is Bob Leroux from Pattison Outdoor. Additionally, the new role auf Deputy Chair was created, which will be occupied by Debbie Benadiba, CEO of Talon OOH Canada.

Overall, the Board has been restructured and will consist of 21 members, with specific share between media owners/operators (12 seats), advertisers/agencies (8 seats), and programmatic/tech-stack (1 seat).

New members joining the board are:

Izel Castro Roselló, VP Investments, APX Exchange

Eric Menzies, Managing Director, Canada, Billups

Kristie Painting, EVP & Managing Director, Cineplex Media

Andy Querin, Executive Director Sales, Canada, Lamar Advertising

Jody Peacock, President, Essance Mediacom, WPP

Three seats are still available on the Board of Directors. COMMB said it is seeking representation from agencies in Quebec “with deep understanding of French-speaking markets, representation from a mid-sized independent agency within Canada and a dedicated individual to advocate for the tech-stack platform sector.”