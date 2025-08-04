North Carolina Education Lottery: CDM Rolls Out Digital Signage to 1500+ Retail Partners

August 4, 2025 by guest author, Balthasar Mayer

Cineplex Digital Media (CDM) will provide partners of the North Carolina Education Lottery state-wide with digital signage solutions. Both parties signed a ten-year agreement, which includes the roll-out of digital menu boards to more than 1,500 select lottery retail partner locations and claim centers across North Carolina. Furthermore, there is opportunity to expand locations throughout the partnership.

The digital signage screens will allow for flexible marketing and messaging options. The setup makes it possible to tailor messages to playing audiences while measuring the impact. The North Carolina Education Lottery, whose net gains will benefit the state’s eduaction program, explicitly sees the potential to raise more money through digital signage.

I am not into the lottery economics, but I imagine this setup is quite powerful. The retail-media-specific transactional data combined with such a well-defined target group could really tap in the mentioned potential.