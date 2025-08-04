Hundred Projectors Hunted, But There Must Be 115+ – On Site of the World’s Brightest Projection

August 4, 2025 by guest author, Florian Rotberg

On August 9, Singapore celebrates National Day – this year the 60th since independence. To mark the anniversary, the city-state is transforming itself into a sea of flags – both physically and digitally. Projection mapping is happening on official buildings and company headquarters.

In the vanguard: Southeast Asia’s largest bank, UOB, projects a 280-meter-high image onto its headquarters on the Singapore River. A Guinness Book of Records project, as Sixteen:Nine has already reported.

Now we had a look ourselves: More than 60 high-performance projectors generate the main image on the other bank of the Singapore River, supported by additional projects at other locations.

We tried to count – we were able to identify around 100 projectors. To achieve the reported 5.85 million lumen output, however, you need at least 115 Panasonic Mevix PT-RQ50k or even more projectors with lower light output.

The effort involved is immense – not only to install the huge number of projectors on weather-protected racks, but also to supply them with power and cool them. Each individual projector is cooled by a dedicated external fan.

