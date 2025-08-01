Tiktok meets DooH in Seoul, Korea (Photo: invidis)

Tiktok expands Out-of-Phone program with Westfield, Curb, Rockbot

August 1, 2025 by guest author, Balthasar Mayer

The social media “too-fast-for-my-old-brain” video platform Tiktok expands its Out-of-Phone-Portfolio, carrying its content, optimized for mobile watching, in more public DooH networks.

The Out-of-Phone program of Tiktok is designed take the opposite route of the “traditional” amplification concept, where DooH campaigns are shown and shared on social media.

With Out-of-Phone, brands can now extend their Tiktok campaigns to DooH screens. According to Tiktok, this will work as follows: brands launch a campaign on Tiktok, generate attention within communities and among Youtubers, and then extend campaign motifs and user-generated content to DooH in order to reach new target groups.

For this, Tiktok announced a cooperation with four partners, covering different aspects of DooH and Ambient:

The Westfield cooperation is particularly interesting. With over 20 million posts under the hashtag #Tiktokmademebuyit, the platform is a real-world sales machine by itself. Cross-campaigns in shopping malls could be very interesting for all sides of the Dooh industry.

With these four newbies, the DooH partner list contains almost 20 companies, including BCTV, Screenvision, Volta, Wally, GSTV, and UB Media.

