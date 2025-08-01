Tiktok expands Out-of-Phone program with Westfield, Curb, Rockbot

August 1, 2025 by guest author, Balthasar Mayer

The social media “too-fast-for-my-old-brain” video platform Tiktok expands its Out-of-Phone-Portfolio, carrying its content, optimized for mobile watching, in more public DooH networks.

The Out-of-Phone program of Tiktok is designed take the opposite route of the “traditional” amplification concept, where DooH campaigns are shown and shared on social media.

With Out-of-Phone, brands can now extend their Tiktok campaigns to DooH screens. According to Tiktok, this will work as follows: brands launch a campaign on Tiktok, generate attention within communities and among Youtubers, and then extend campaign motifs and user-generated content to DooH in order to reach new target groups.

For this, Tiktok announced a cooperation with four partners, covering different aspects of DooH and Ambient:

Tiktok is partnering with Curb to bring sound-on, motion video to the largest taxi network in the US – Taxi TV. This will bring Tiktok to over 15,000 vehicles across 65 markets.

The cooperation with Westfield Malls brings content and advertising to screens across upscale shopping centers in the US.

Rockbot provides streaming digital media solutions for brick-and-mortar businesses of all sizes; Tiktok will now appear on tens of thousands of screens at consumer-centric locations.

Tiktok is bringing its content now to Hope Hydration’s Hydrostations, which dispense free water in places like Times Square or at music festivals. Each station features a 55 inch digital screen for DooH purposes.

The Westfield cooperation is particularly interesting. With over 20 million posts under the hashtag #Tiktokmademebuyit, the platform is a real-world sales machine by itself. Cross-campaigns in shopping malls could be very interesting for all sides of the Dooh industry.

With these four newbies, the DooH partner list contains almost 20 companies, including BCTV, Screenvision, Volta, Wally, GSTV, and UB Media.