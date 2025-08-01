AI in Digital Signage: Intuiface’s “All-In on AI” Approach

August 1, 2025 by guest author, Antonia Hamberger

Back in December 2022 – when ChatGPT was first made public – Intuiface was likely the first digital signage software company to begin experimenting and ask itself: How can a chatbot enhance what a CMS can do?

We asked Intuiface CEO Mathieu Yerle, who joined the company in the beginning of the year, for an update. Here’s a look at the AI tools Intuiface is currently using to streamline internal workflows and build their own signage-specific tools:

1. ChatGPT – For building and interacting with virtual personas

“We’ve created a suite of AI personas — from Ideal Customer Profiles to internal thought partners and executive coaches — all powered by Open AI’s ChatGPT. These aren’t just novelty bots; they’re embedded in our workflows to help us challenge assumptions, frame strategy, and synthesize decisions faster. It’s like giving every team member their own McKinsey-in-a-box.”

2. ChatPRD & Cursor – For product management and development

“We use ChatPRD to generate structured, AI-assisted product requirement documents and streamline product thinking. Cursor, on the engineering side, enhances our developer workflows with context-aware code assistance and in-editor collaboration.”

“These tools help us move from insights to shipped features faster — without cutting corners.”

3. Clay – For prospecting and lead generation

“Clay is a game-changer for our go-to-market team. We use it to dynamically enrich lead data, personalize outreach, and prioritize accounts with the highest conversion potential. It’s like having a data analyst and SDR rolled into one — and it scales with us.”

4. Gemini – For productivity across the Google Workspace

“Inside our G-Suite environment, Gemini acts as a smart teammate: summarizing meetings, drafting emails, and capturing action items. It’s subtle, but powerful — helping everyone focus more on high-impact thinking and less on busywork.”

5. Intuiface AI – Our own AI layer for smarter experience creation

“As you may have heard, we’re also embedding AI into our own platform. On the Customer Success side, we’ve introduced a smart assistant that simplifies the creation of custom integrations (we call these Interface Assets). From a simple prompt and a link to an external API, it generates plugins on demand — for anything from CRMs to enterprise systems, data sources, or content stores.”

“On the design/creative side, our AI-powered Experience Generator helps users go from idea to interactive prototype in seconds. This isn’t just about speed — it’s about lowering the barrier to creativity in digital signage. It’s a new authoring paradigm that will eventually replace conventional composers and designer tools. We’re launching this with our Beta program and selected partners/customers at the moment to share the love (and efficiency)!”

“The AI coding assistant, released in 2024, is another AI-based application enabling the accelerated creation of integration plugins (still in our no-code approach).”