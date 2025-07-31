H1 2025: JC Decaux North America Sees Double-Digit-Growth

July 31, 2025 by guest author, Balthasar Mayer

In the first half of 2025, the biggest global outdoor advertiser JC Decaux achieved slight growth of 3.4 percent to €1.868 million internationally, despite a mid-single-digit decline in China. Organic growth amounted to 3.3 percent.

In Q2, the company posted a record result despite low growth of 1.6 percent. This was due to the strong Q2 2024, which saw preparations for the Olympics in Paris and the Uefa Football Championship.

DooH achieved organic growth of 12.2 percent, while programmatic DooH rose by 25.2 percent. Digital-out-of-home accounted for 39.6 percent of consolidated revenue, and in the second quarter it was even 40 percent. Programmatic via the Viooh SSP achieved revenue of €74.7 million, which corresponds to 10.1 percent of DooH revenue.

Looking at the different regions, North America stands out with the only double-digit grow. In the US, JC Decaux North America is strong in Street Furniture (the original business of France-based JC Decaux) and in Airports, like LAX and Orlando. In the “traditional” billboard business, players like Lamar, Outfront and Clear Channel Americas dominate the market – also in the digital space.

But one strength of JC Decaux is its international presence – for example, all marketed airports in the world, about 150, are combined in one programmatic network.

Looking into the divisions, the Street Furniture segment grew by 4.3 percent in H1 2025, Transport grew by 3.2 percent, including 0.8 percent in the second quarter. Billboard remained unchanged in the first half of 2025.

In the third quarter of 2025, JC Decaux expects a slight decline in the global revenue, mainly due to the Olympic Games and the Euros in Q3 2024. Compared to 2023, organic growth in the high single digits is expected.