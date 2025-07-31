At World Expo 2025, Pavilion USA Visitors are Greeted by LED Walls from Infiled

July 31, 2025 by guest author, Balthasar Mayer

The Expo 2025 in Osaka is in full swing, so it is great that now some hardware providers and integrators step up to show what they delivered for this world exhibition. Because let’s be honest: Few pavillons will go completely without digital signage and LED. You saw that trend already in Dubai at the Expo 2020.

The next company to show what they provided is Infiled, which gave LED support für die USA pavilion.

Infiled partnered with Bewunder, which acted as a turnkey provider, delivering the full design development, engineering and audiovisual integration.

This included not only the audio, video, and lighting systems for the immersive interior experience but also the engineering and installation of the two towering exterior LED screens.

For these, Infiled provided LED from its MV Series, 339 square meters in total, with a 5,9 millimeter Pixelpitch. The Wall are each 26 meters wide and 6,5 meters tall. They are mounted 6 meters above the ground.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

For the content delivery, a Pixera media server from AV Stumpfl is used. According to Infiled, the looped content shows “American landmarks, space exploration footage and national baseball games, immersing visitors in a multi-sensory narrative of American innovation, culture and achievement”.

Click here to check out the LED work from Absen for the Australian pavilion.

Expo 2025 will be open until October 13 – the next one will take place in the Saudi Arabian capital Riyadh in 2030.