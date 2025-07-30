On September 11th, DSF Invites to Mix & Mingle in Montreal

July 30, 2025 by guest author, Balthasar Mayer

The Digital Signage Foundation announced the next date and location for one of its Mix & Mingle events: It will take place on September 11th in the city of Montreal, Canada.

From 3.00 to 7.30 PM EST, the DSF is inviting the North American digital signage community to the Belle Centre – for drinks, networking and knowledge transfer. On the DSF event site, you can register for the event.

The industry insights and panels on this one will center around the latest digital signage software developments. Experts will try to answer the question “What makes a great digital signage CMS?” and “When to go beyond the CMS?” regarding designing decisions.

The latter panel will especially explore when it makes sense to design content outside the CMS using creative tools such as Adobe After Effects, Illustrator, and Unity, and when it’s better to use CMS-native features and new AI capabilities.

AI and digital signage software are two of the crucial development fields of this industry. Software is experiencing paradigm shifts (as we as invidis explored in our Yearbook 2024) and AI, well, as we all know, shakes everything up (my colleague Antonia Hamberger did a pretty tight dossier on this one in our latest Yearbook).

And, most important, the afternoon gives the possibility of great networking and hanging out with the rest of the industry. And there is, and I may quote Sixteen:Nine founder Dave Haynes, “awesome Montreal – a city pretty much at its best in late summer”.