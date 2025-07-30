Hospitality: Displai Acquired Raydiant Assets

July 30, 2025 by guest author, Florian Rotberg

While we were busy covering events in the industry, unfortunately we missed to cover the May 2025 acquisition of Raydiant assets by Displai Systems. Bay Area based Raydiant was up for sale, but obviously couldn’t find a buyer for the whole business.

On 16 May 2025 Displai Systems Inc. announced the acquisition of Raydiant assets, including its products, technology, and customer contracts. Also many Raydiant team members followed to Displai Systems.

Displai continues the Raydiant business, ensuring uninterrupted service and continued development of the products and technology. The new owners plan to invest in a “vibrant product roadmap”.

Displai wants to focus on supporting brick-and-mortar businesses in the restaurant and hospitality industries to meaningful engage with customers. Historically Raydiant provided long-tail digital signage solutions to many vertical markets. They also acquired the University of Amsterdam AI-spinoff Sightcorp in 2022.