For England Title in Women’s Euros, Nike Gives a Twist to its Logo – Again

July 29, 2025 by guest author, Balthasar Mayer

In a thrilling penalty shootout against Spain, who dominated the field for long periods, England’s women’s national soccer team, the Lionesses, won the European Championship – the second time in a row.

For this, the iconic DooH screen at Piccadilly Circus in London has honored the Lionesses – through the national team’s sponsor, Nike. The Nike logo on the DooH ad was modified – or rather, a modification was modified. The “Home” campaign was already running during the previous European Championship and refers to the famous song: “Football’s Coming Home” (to everybody not deep into European football: yes, there are other British football songs except “Sweet Caroline”).

Now the “H” has been replaced by a Roman II, implying the title has been brought home for the second time. The accompanying video also makes the suggestion that the change was not made by Nike itself, but by an artist with a paint bucket.

As a journalist who had one or two discussions about “logo placement”, I can say that this is a pretty big thing. According to the study of Brand Finance, Nike is the second strongest brand in the world. I can feel the pain of the Brand Safety Guys and Gals at Nike – especially when this is happening on one of the most famous big screens in the world.

But although it contradicts all brand guidelines, this can actually bring customers and the brand together during such an emotional event. Lionesses’ fans will remember this. So all in all, this is a smart brand move, and the confidence to boast it on Piccadilly Lights gives it extra credibility.