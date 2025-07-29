Absen Builds World’s Biggest Monolithic LED Wall for Virtual Production

July 29, 2025 by guest author, Balthasar Mayer

LED manufacturer Absen has installed what it claims to be the world’s largest continuous virtual production LED in a joint venture with Versatile in Deqing, China. The screen covers an area of 1,700 square meters; it is 50 meters long and 12 meters high, with a curvature of 270 degrees. The total area of the virtual production stage is around 5,000 square meters. The LED wall consists of approximately 600 million pixels.

Versatile Media employs around 400 people and specializes in virtual production. Its headquarters are in Hangzhou, with branches in Beijing and Vancouver. The VP studio in Deqing is Versatile’s third VP location in China. In the field of virtual production, the company works with Apple TV and CCTV (China Central Television) among others.

Versatile developed an AI-supported virtual production workflow for the Deqing location, of which LED production is part of the process chain.

Absen and Versatile had already been cooperating for some time prior to the project. During implementation, the two technical teams worked closely together, from the planning phase to on-site calibration.

To eliminate moiré and other errors, Absen VP LEDs are coated with a special coating, enabling flawless film recording up to two meters away, even with a screen of this size.

Absen has also published a video about the case: