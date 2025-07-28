Is This Finger Lickin’ DooH? Taggify Helps KFC on Domination in Buenos Aires

July 28, 2025 by guest author, Balthasar Mayer

I like DooH dominations. They jump right in the face, and if the creation is good, they deliver a great impact. Times Square is most famous for spectacular dominations, just look at the campaign for Taylor Swift’s album “Midnights” three years ago.

But dominations aren’t reserved to New York. Recently, KFC promoted their fried chicken in the Argentinian capital Buenos Aires (some poultry visibility doesn’t hurt, I can imagine, in the land of steak).

For this, they chose the place around the Obelisco, a 67 meter monument, where a lot of buildings are equipped with a big DooH screen on the roof. KFC used the Taggify platform to book seven large screens from different providers at the same time. The creative advertised a 50 percent discount that could be redeemed immediately at nearby KFC branches.

The programmatic-booked campaign ran on a Monday in July and took traffic patterns and rush hours into account in order to reach as many passers-by as possible at the relevant times of day.

What I also like about dominations: It is unifying. Even if the screens are not homegenous and are marketed by different companies, a domination synchronizes the displays through the content, delivering a great experience – even if the architecture of the screen landscape goes the Pointillistic way.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>