20,000 DooH Screens in Poland Linked to Missing Children Hotline

July 25, 2025 by guest author, Antonia Hamberger

Over 20,000 digital-out-of-home screens across Poland are currently synchronized to the national hotline for missing children. The screens light up in real time whenever a call is made to report a missing child. The campaign responds to a concerning statistic: in Poland, a child or teenager goes missing approximately every four hours.

To raise public awareness and ensure immediate access to support, Fundacja ITAKA – the Polish Centre for Missing People – has partnered with Screen Network, the country’s largest DooH network.

Each time a report is made, the system triggers a visual alert across the DooH network. The creatives mimic an incoming call from a “Panicked mother” or “Desperate father,” then switch to the message: “A child is missing. A call is happening now.”

Every year, around 2,000 children and teenagers are reported missing in Poland. Although approximately 95% are found within a week, the initial hours are no less distressing for families. To convey that immediate stress the parents feel, the Centre opted for real-time DooH.