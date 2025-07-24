Transparent LED DJ Stage to Elevate Bouncy Play Park

July 24, 2025 by guest author, Antonia Hamberger

Bounce Empire, just outside Denver, Colorado, has added a new DJ stage framed with transparent LED screens. The venue – touted as the world’s largest indoor inflatable amusement park – had the screens installed in a circular formation around a 360-degree hydraulic stage, measuring 65 feet in circumference and 4 feet high. The setup uses a transparent LED solution from JCM Global, a provider of turnkey digital solutions for retail, entertainment, and other public venues.

According to the company, its transparent LED technology uses LED chips embedded in beads that are mounted directly onto glass, allowing for 92% transparency. The installation at Bounce Empire features a 6mm pixel pitch. Fully programmable, the display is used to show dynamic animations that interact visually with the park’s oversized inflatable attractions, including an octopus, racetrack, and dart board.

Here’s a video of how the screens looks in action:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>