Palmer Digital Starts Shipping Battery-Powered Kiosks

July 24, 2025 by guest author, Antonia Hamberger

Custom display manufacturer Palmer Digital Group (PDG) has begun shipping its first battery-powered kiosk. The units are designed as a portable alternative to DC-powered ones, with a battery that provides up to 24 hours of operation. They were first previewed at the National Restaurant Association Show in Chicago this May.

The kiosks are available in both single- and dual-sided configurations and support four screen sizes: 24-inch, 32-inch, 43-inch, and 50-inch. Like other PDG products, they offer various caster options, color finishes, and are suitable for both indoor and outdoor use. They are intended for temporary or mobile applications, including pop-up shops, museum exhibits, trade shows, and live events.

According to PDG, the batteries support fast charging, offer wide temperature tolerance, and a lifespan of more than 3,000 charge cycles. The units also include integrated wireless occupancy sensors to support data collection on customer behavior. The sensors monitor dwell time and foot traffic within a five- to 50-foot range, providing data to inform merchandising and positioning decisions. In contrast to DC-powered kiosks, these can be repositioned to follow changing customer traffic patterns.

Additional features include compatibility with different caster types for indoor and outdoor surfaces, wheel locks for stationary use, built-in speakers, and support for various connectivity options such as LTE, WiFi, and optional media players. PDG also offers optional high-brightness displays (1,000–3,000 nits) for readability in direct sunlight, as well as touch-enabled screen variants for applications like mobile ordering and wayfinding.